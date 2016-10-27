'The Good Pig' author makes appearance at Woodbury library

Montgomery has written the bestsellers "The Good Pig," a personal memoir about her family's 750-pound pet pig, and "Birdology." Her latest New York Times bestseller, "The Soul of an Octopus," was shortlisted for a National Book Award.

She also has a distinguished career as a naturalist and documentarian. Her animal research has taken her to Costa Rica, the Congo and the deserts of Mongolia. She's translated that experience into 10 insightful books for adults and another 10 geared toward children.

The event is free, but seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open 45 minutes in advance of each program and books will be available for sale and signing.

For additional information about this and other library programs, call 651-731-1320 or visit washcolib.org.