Artists of Woodbury participate in St. Paul Art Crawl

“I’m really excited to be at the Art Crawl for the first time. The Union Depot is such a wonderful space. I’m anxious for people come over to see my sculpture!” said Greg Kraft.

“The St Paul Art Crawl is always a great event. A great time for art-lovers and enthusiasts to stroll and look at the variety presented at the Crawl. And we’ll be in the Union Depot which is worth a trip in itself,” said Joan Miller, of Grey Cloud Island Pottery.

About the Art Crawl: In the late 1970s and early ‘80s the Lowertown district of St. Paul was a neighborhood of empty parking lots and abandoned warehouses quickly falling into disrepair. The affordability of the warehouse spaces attracted artists, and Lowertown quickly became the center of the St. Paul art scene. In 1977 a contingent of Lowertown artists founded the Saint Paul Art Collective with the mission of protecting spaces for artists to create and increasing the awareness of the crucial role that artists play in the greater cultural life of the Twin Cities.

The art crawl also dates back to 1977, when the founding artists of the Saint Paul Art Collective had their first group exhibition at the Union Depot. In the decade and a half that followed, the artists of the collective continued to hold loosely organized group events in and around downtown St. Paul. From 1981 to 1985, the collective also ran a critically acclaimed fine art gallery in Lowertown called the Wall St Gallery. In 1991, the Collective decided to coordinate a multiple building, weekend long, open studio event, and the Saint Paul Art Crawl was born. The five buildings that participated in the first Saint Paul Art Crawl were the Jax, 262 Studios, Lowertown Lofts Artist Cooperative, the Tilsner Artists’ Cooperative, and the Northern Warehouse Artists’ Cooperative. Due in part to the work of the Saint Paul Art Collective, all five buildings still house artist studios and participate in the biannual Art Crawl.

The Saint Paul Art Collective has been hosting the Art Crawl ever since, with the number of participating artists now exceeding 300 and the number of visitors averaging around 20,000 for each semi-annual, three-day event. The most recent Art Crawl boasted seventeen participating buildings in the Lowertown and Downtown neighborhoods alone. The Art Crawl is not limited to those two areas, however. In the mid-2000s, locations along University and Grand Avenues as well as in the Eastside and Westside neighborhoods of Saint Paul began participating.

Recognized for its tremendous success, the Saint Paul Art Crawl has become a model arts event that is emulated in cities across the country. To the artists and residents of Saint Paul, the event means much more. The Art Crawl has evolved from a fun weekend art event to a framework for creating and fostering important, interdependent relationships between the arts community and the city of St Paul. The Collective and its member artists receive a tremendous amount of support from residents, businesses and local government in order to stage an event of this magnitude, and in return they’ve given Saint Paul a close-knit, vibrant and energetic art community that actively contributes to the greater Twin Cities cultural landscape.

About the artists:

Joan Miller Pottery artist started Grey Cloud Pottery as a business about 7 years ago. I was working in a field that really was not my true passion so in my 50s to turn towards my true passion, my pottery. It's been a hard transition financially but my heart is happy and that's worth a million. 651-458-0384.

Estella Yeung Growing Blue Flowers is a company that makes a line of products with 100% natural ingredients which are gentle and soothing, especially to those with sensitive skin. Products include: StressEase Rub, Herbal Salve, Lotions, ItchEase Salve, Mist Refresher, Bath & Body Oil, Buffalo Tallow Soaps, Solid Perfume, Insect Repellent, Bath Salts, Alcohol Free Aloe Hand Sanitizer, and more. www.growingblueflowers.com

Becky L Amble is an award winning artist who makes fused glass jewelry and functional fused glass art. She also does paintings in watercolors, acrylic and oil, as well as photography. Much of her art is also available in greeting cards. Becky has developed a following for her ability to capture people’s personal angels in watercolor. beckyamble@yahoo.com, 612-327-6318-cell http://www.beckyamble.wordpress.com/ and http://www.ambleart.com/

Greg Kraft Greg’s work includes a wide variety of sculptures. He uses a variety of materials although primarily metal. With torch in hand, Greg creates unique and evocative art sculpture. His work is on display in various locations throughout the State. He is also know for his multitude of bird houses which can be seen in Woodbury.

Artists of Woodbury is actively inviting other artists and art supporters to join the group. The group seeks to provide opportunities for artists to network, exhibit, and sell art as well as learn from one another and share their art with Woodbury and the surrounding communities. Those interested in becoming members of the Artists of Woodbury can visit the group’s website at http://www.ArtistsofWoodburyMN.org. People are also invited to join the Artists of Woodbury Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/583192605085724/.