The Black Box Theatre is a suitably somber setting for the fall production by Woodbury Community Theatre.

"Songs for a New World," which opens Friday at the Merrill Community Arts Center at East Ridge High School might be subtitled "There but for the grace of God, go I."

Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown wrote the musical revue, which examines that gut-check moment when a sudden disaster obliterates the familiar and bounces us into unknown terrain. The "new world" in this case is a place to be avoided.

The five-member cast portray multiple characters, each of whom finds themselves at a crossroads following a sudden reversal of fortune. For example, a surprise pregnancy means that a single woman woman must adopt the burdensome culture of single parenthood. A wealthy wife accustomed to power and privilege is devastated to discover that her husband is cheating on her. A highly paid male business executive loses his job and must adjust to the loss of status and identity.

"We're hitting the audience with some pretty strong stuff to swallow," cast member Aaron VanDanacker said. As "Man 1," he finds himself in a number of bad places.

"I'm stuck in prison because I was a political activist charged with treason," VanDanacker said. "I'm mad at the system."

In another, he's starting over at the bottom.

"I've lost my job and I'm homeless, living on the street. I really have to fight for every penny that I make," he said. "It really gives me perspective on what I'm working for."

Cast member Madeline Napolski plays a number of characters for whom the odds have suddenly changed for the worse. One of them is a woman who wakes up one day and realizes that her marriage to a wealthy man has been a mistake.

"She talks about the love affairs she had," Napolski said. "None of these men had money but they had full lives but they possess passion and adventure."

The cast also includes Paul Gutmann, and Natalia Romero and Maquanet Collins. Director is Justin Madsen and the producer is Sarah Smith. The musical director is Zach Busch.

If you go

"Songs for a New World" runs 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, Oct. 7-8, Oct. 13-15 and 3 p.m. Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.

Performances are at the Black Box Theatre at East Ridge High School, 4200 Pioneer Drive in Woodbury.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $15 for students, and are free for active military families. A 20 percent discount is available for 12 or more tickets purchased for the same performance. For tickets and more information, visit merrillartscenter.org or call 612-399-6568.