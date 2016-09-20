Everyone from Shakespeare to the Beatles has written about the sun.

Less celebrated is the photon, that elementary particle that transmits light from the sun through space to billions of eyes on Earth.

If it's never gotten the credit it deserves, perhaps it's because singing "You are my photon, my only photon," doesn't have quite the same ring to it.

But the humble photon recently got its day in the sun, thanks in part to couple of Woodbury teens who contributed guitar and melodies to "The Solar Suite."

Nick Hanselman and Carl Erikstrup are rock musicians who gigged around the metro area in a blues rock trio called Get Off the Roof. The two learned a lot of their licks by taking lessons at the School of Music & Mayhem in West Lakeland Township.

Their teacher, Joe Schertz, recently had solar panels installed on two of the buildings on his seven-acre property, a former 1901 farmstead. The result, he said, is the first music school in the Midwest to draw 100 percent of its power from solar energy.

To commemorate the solar switch, Schertz recruited eight of his guitar, bass and drum students to help compose a piece of music.

Hanselman said their teacher hit on the idea to create a piece of music that be exactly eight minutes and 20 seconds long.

He said Schertz told him that's the average time it take for a photon to travel from the sun to our visual receptors on Earth. The score would serve as a real-time soundtrack of sorts to the photon's interplanetary journey.

"The sunlight that leaves at the beginning of the song reaches you by the end of the song," Hanselman, 17, said. "We looked up the time it takes a photon to travel from the sun to the Earth.

The warmth that you feel at the end of the song is the light that left when you started it."

Hanselman's spacey guitar style suited him to help write the dream-like middle section, which was titled "Catch You If I Can (From Mercury to Venus.)" He also played slide guitar on part III, "The Letting Go (Venus to Earth)." He also plays drums.

Erikstrup, 19, said they helped Schertz develop ideas through extended jam sessions at the studio.

"Joe wrote the basis of the song either in jam sessions or on his own," said Erikstrup, who now studies film at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. "He would record stuff with a core group of musicians. We would come in and overdub our parts and basically write what we played based on what we heard."

Erikstrup helped write the first and third parts.

"My playing is very blues-influenced and Nick's is really spacey, kind of indie-feeling," he said. "The middle songs, (Joe) felt Nick would be a great choice for because it's got a total spaced out feeling."

Composing a song that ran precisely eight and a half minutes seemed tricky at first, Schertz said.

"It's a little bit like writing backwards, in the sense that we don't normally plan the length of the song," he said. "It sounds mathematical, but in this case we went with the feel of the groove. When it came time to merge the three songs together, it was really close. I think we had to shave maybe eight seconds off of the first movement."

Nick Karnuth of Woodbury, another student at the school, served as videographer and editor on "The Solar Suite" video that they posted on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqyEcVb8jTA. Karnuth, 19 deployed his drone for aerial shots of the compound. He also put together abstract sections as well as time-lapse footage of workers installing the solar panels on the roof of the two buildings on the property. The panels were installed by TruNorth Solar of Edina.

Karnuth started out with drum lessons at the school of Music and Mayhem and later took up the guitar.

"I would say it's a great place to pick up on any instrument that you want to learn," he said. "You go at the pace that you want and learn what you want."