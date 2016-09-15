Gabrianna Bruestle of Woodbury got her own version of the blue ribbon at the Minnesota State Fair.

Bruestle, 12, won first place in the preteen division at the Amateur Talent Show Sunday night. She sang an Italian translation of "It's Time to Say Goodbye" on the Grandstand at the State Fairgrounds.

When it came time to announce the winners, the judges prefaced the name of each contestant by stating their hometown.

"They said, 'From Woodbury,' and I freaked out," Bruestle said.

The win netted her a $2500 prize and an invitation to perform at next year's Grandstand finals.

Bruestle overcame a flub during her performance to take second in the Saturday night semi-finals.

"I started a little too early," she said. "I totally forgot the words right after that. They came back to my brain two seconds later."

Her parents, Andrea and Wayne, told her afterward that she handled it well. So did her vocal coach, Lesa Jacobsen of Woodbury.

"They said I made a really good recovery," she said.

Even so, Bruestle had to wait until all the contestants had performed to learn if her mistake had cost her a spot in the finals.

"It was about two hours after I performed," she said, adding that she was both nervous and excited, or "nervous-cited" in her words.

She was backstage Sunday when they announced that she had won. She was standing with a new friend, an 18-year-old who competed in the open division by rocking multiple Hula Hoops.

"I grabbed her and said, 'Oh my god, I won!'" she said.

Bruestle began entering talent shows last year, when she won the preteen division at the 2015 Stillwater Log Jam. She also competed at this year's Strawberry Fest Talent Show.

She earned a trip to the State Fair by winning the preteen division in the talent show at the Washington County Fair last month.