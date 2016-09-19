Local cartoonist appears at Comic-Con

The Woodbury Bulletin's cartoonist will make his first appearance at Comic-Con next month.

At his booth the Maplewood resident will be selling his books, including his fifth and newest edition. For sale will be tiny toons, bookmarks and more. He plans to promote his work in the Bulletin, as well.

"This is my first Comic-Con. Wish me luck," Wilke wrote on his Facebook page last week.

Fall Comic-Con takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Minnesota State Fair Education Building, 1265 Snelling Ave. in St. Paul.

Advance tickets to the event are on sale at mcbacomicons.com.