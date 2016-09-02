2016 Woodbury Days medallion hunt is done

Here's a recap of the 10 clues leading to the 2016 Woodbury Days medallion, including seven that were previously unpublished:

Another year, another treasure

Some pirates still call it booty

Thanks for coming out to hunt

Let's keep this year's nice 'n' pure

Clue No. 1 explanation

Be sure to follow the rules of the hunt.

Clue No. 2

Parks are stage for search of dreams

Back of Declaration? No

Use GIS, Dread Pirate Roberts

So rack your brains, gather your teams

Clue No. 2 explanation

It's hidden in a park. X marks the spot on your map.

Clue No. 3

Before the weekend's lack of clues

A few reminders we should make

The clues take a hiatus now

'Til day after praying in pews

Won't need to dig to find this treat

Seek not in water or eye high

It is hidden not underground

Do look under your tired feet

Away did one hider rid self of prize in a hurry

From Bob's Crazy Chemistry at shelter of a nation

To graves in a Grove, disputed birthplace of a county

A stone's throw away or 22 steps in a scurry

Clue No. 3 explanation

Draw half of the X marking where the treasure is hidden—from Shawnee Park shelter to historic Cottage Grove Cemetery. The medallion is on the ground, 22 steps off the path.

Clue No. 4 (unpublished)

How has your week been, spent in parks?

Welcome back to reality

Tread not on private property

You can play hoops, go for skylark

Not yet found? Good grief Charlie Brown

Just use this clue with the last one

Follow directions uncommon

No need to look all over town

'Tween new park with historic cow

And ekalal kept garden free

You'll find your treasure ly'n' with bugs

Find it, yes, but wonder we how

Clue No. 4 explanation

Clues nos. 3 and 4 go together. Draw the other half of the X marking where the treasure is hidden—from La Lake Park ("ekalal" backwards) to the historic Miller Barn at the proposed Valley Creek Park. Also, it's at a park with a basketball court.

Clue No. 5 (unpublished)

A girl and her dad took a break on lunch hour

For a walk in a park, quartz medal to hide

Went to place of no trees but grasses knee high

Follow a path of golden-yellow flower

Clue No. 5 explanation

The medallion is hidden in high grasses among yellow flowers.

Clue No. 6 (unpublished)

Required watching is "Leave It To Beaver"

Gather round to watch family TV classic

Recalling Beav's famous line to his neighbor

Helps find our gold and you'll please Mrs. Cleaver

Clue No. 6 explanation

The Beav's best-known line, of course, was: "Hey Mr. Wiiiiiiiiiiiiiillllllllson!" "Wilson" is also the title of a soon-to-release movie partially filmed at Ridge Park in Woodbury.

Clue No. 7 (unpublished)

Celebrity soccer: news of the year

Winning Woodbury's nonviolent version

Of The Games would make Haymitch oh so proud

Hiding place but no goal scoring is near

Clue No. 7 explanation

Woody Harrelson, who played Haymitch in "Hunger Games," came to Woodbury and played soccer with local kids on a break from filming. The medallion is not at the soccer field, though.

Clue No. 8 (unpublished)

Thanks to Snowbate, saw him Cheers live

Received a fine welcome from crowds

Of locals gathered at Inclave

In park near where Woody did drive

Clue No. 8 explanation

The local filming of "Wilson" brought Woody Harrelson to the Inclave neighborhood twice last year. Actors and the film crew staged at Ridge Park, as filming occurred in a home in the area and as Harrelson drove down a local street.

Clue No. 9 (unpublished)

If you are best

You will head south

Step to the west

In foliage rest

The medallion! Ridge Park destination

Take Radio Drive to Dakota Street

Park your bicycle by the tennis courts

Pick up the rock, start your celebration

Clue No. 9 explanation

Go to the parking lot side of Ridge Park at the end of Dakota Street. From a place in Ridge Park, head south and then west, into the weeds.

Clue No. 10 (unpublished)

With a child to step with you

How far from playground by trail?

One hundred seventy two

Start—no joke—at the dog poo

Clue No. 10 explanation

Your starting point is the doggie-bag station. Take 172 steps down the trail.

More on Woodbury Days

The hunt is sponsored by Anchor Bank of Woodbury. The prize is $500, courtesy of the bank.

Woodbury Days celebrates for the whole month of August, starting with savings at Woodbury area stores and culminating with the city festival—an all-volunteer, nonprofit operation—Aug. 26-28 in Ojibway Park.