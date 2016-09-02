2016 Woodbury Days medallion hunt is done
Here's a recap of the 10 clues leading to the 2016 Woodbury Days medallion, including seven that were previously unpublished:
Clue No. 1
Another year, another treasure
Some pirates still call it booty
Thanks for coming out to hunt
Let's keep this year's nice 'n' pure
Clue No. 1 explanation
Be sure to follow the rules of the hunt.
Clue No. 2
Parks are stage for search of dreams
Back of Declaration? No
Use GIS, Dread Pirate Roberts
So rack your brains, gather your teams
Clue No. 2 explanation
It's hidden in a park. X marks the spot on your map.
Clue No. 3
Before the weekend's lack of clues
A few reminders we should make
The clues take a hiatus now
'Til day after praying in pews
Won't need to dig to find this treat
Seek not in water or eye high
It is hidden not underground
Do look under your tired feet
Away did one hider rid self of prize in a hurry
From Bob's Crazy Chemistry at shelter of a nation
To graves in a Grove, disputed birthplace of a county
A stone's throw away or 22 steps in a scurry
Clue No. 3 explanation
Draw half of the X marking where the treasure is hidden—from Shawnee Park shelter to historic Cottage Grove Cemetery. The medallion is on the ground, 22 steps off the path.
Clue No. 4 (unpublished)
How has your week been, spent in parks?
Welcome back to reality
Tread not on private property
You can play hoops, go for skylark
Not yet found? Good grief Charlie Brown
Just use this clue with the last one
Follow directions uncommon
No need to look all over town
'Tween new park with historic cow
And ekalal kept garden free
You'll find your treasure ly'n' with bugs
Find it, yes, but wonder we how
Clue No. 4 explanation
Clues nos. 3 and 4 go together. Draw the other half of the X marking where the treasure is hidden—from La Lake Park ("ekalal" backwards) to the historic Miller Barn at the proposed Valley Creek Park. Also, it's at a park with a basketball court.
Clue No. 5 (unpublished)
A girl and her dad took a break on lunch hour
For a walk in a park, quartz medal to hide
Went to place of no trees but grasses knee high
Follow a path of golden-yellow flower
Clue No. 5 explanation
The medallion is hidden in high grasses among yellow flowers.
Clue No. 6 (unpublished)
Required watching is "Leave It To Beaver"
Gather round to watch family TV classic
Recalling Beav's famous line to his neighbor
Helps find our gold and you'll please Mrs. Cleaver
Clue No. 6 explanation
The Beav's best-known line, of course, was: "Hey Mr. Wiiiiiiiiiiiiiillllllllson!" "Wilson" is also the title of a soon-to-release movie partially filmed at Ridge Park in Woodbury.
Clue No. 7 (unpublished)
Celebrity soccer: news of the year
Winning Woodbury's nonviolent version
Of The Games would make Haymitch oh so proud
Hiding place but no goal scoring is near
Clue No. 7 explanation
Woody Harrelson, who played Haymitch in "Hunger Games," came to Woodbury and played soccer with local kids on a break from filming. The medallion is not at the soccer field, though.
Clue No. 8 (unpublished)
Thanks to Snowbate, saw him Cheers live
Received a fine welcome from crowds
Of locals gathered at Inclave
In park near where Woody did drive
Clue No. 8 explanation
The local filming of "Wilson" brought Woody Harrelson to the Inclave neighborhood twice last year. Actors and the film crew staged at Ridge Park, as filming occurred in a home in the area and as Harrelson drove down a local street.
Clue No. 9 (unpublished)
If you are best
You will head south
Step to the west
In foliage rest
The medallion! Ridge Park destination
Take Radio Drive to Dakota Street
Park your bicycle by the tennis courts
Pick up the rock, start your celebration
Clue No. 9 explanation
Go to the parking lot side of Ridge Park at the end of Dakota Street. From a place in Ridge Park, head south and then west, into the weeds.
Clue No. 10 (unpublished)
With a child to step with you
How far from playground by trail?
One hundred seventy two
Start—no joke—at the dog poo
Clue No. 10 explanation
Your starting point is the doggie-bag station. Take 172 steps down the trail.
More on Woodbury Days
The hunt is sponsored by Anchor Bank of Woodbury. The prize is $500, courtesy of the bank.
Woodbury Days celebrates for the whole month of August, starting with savings at Woodbury area stores and culminating with the city festival—an all-volunteer, nonprofit operation—Aug. 26-28 in Ojibway Park.