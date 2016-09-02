Search
    2016 Woodbury Days medallion hunt is done

    By Mathias Baden Today at 9:34 a.m.

    Here's a recap of the 10 clues leading to the 2016 Woodbury Days medallion, including seven that were previously unpublished:

    Clue No. 1

    Another year, another treasure

    Some pirates still call it booty

    Thanks for coming out to hunt

    Let's keep this year's nice 'n' pure

    Clue No. 1 explanation

    Be sure to follow the rules of the hunt.

    Clue No. 2

    Parks are stage for search of dreams

    Back of Declaration? No

    Use GIS, Dread Pirate Roberts

    So rack your brains, gather your teams

    Clue No. 2 explanation

    It's hidden in a park. X marks the spot on your map.

    Clue No. 3

    Before the weekend's lack of clues

    A few reminders we should make

    The clues take a hiatus now

    'Til day after praying in pews

    Won't need to dig to find this treat

    Seek not in water or eye high

    It is hidden not underground

    Do look under your tired feet

    Away did one hider rid self of prize in a hurry

    From Bob's Crazy Chemistry at shelter of a nation

    To graves in a Grove, disputed birthplace of a county

    A stone's throw away or 22 steps in a scurry

    Clue No. 3 explanation

    Draw half of the X marking where the treasure is hidden—from Shawnee Park shelter to historic Cottage Grove Cemetery. The medallion is on the ground, 22 steps off the path.

    Clue No. 4 (unpublished)

    How has your week been, spent in parks?

    Welcome back to reality

    Tread not on private property

    You can play hoops, go for skylark

    Not yet found? Good grief Charlie Brown

    Just use this clue with the last one

    Follow directions uncommon

    No need to look all over town

    'Tween new park with historic cow

    And ekalal kept garden free

    You'll find your treasure ly'n' with bugs

    Find it, yes, but wonder we how

    Clue No. 4 explanation

    Clues nos. 3 and 4 go together. Draw the other half of the X marking where the treasure is hidden—from La Lake Park ("ekalal" backwards) to the historic Miller Barn at the proposed Valley Creek Park. Also, it's at a park with a basketball court.

    Clue No. 5 (unpublished)

    A girl and her dad took a break on lunch hour

    For a walk in a park, quartz medal to hide

    Went to place of no trees but grasses knee high

    Follow a path of golden-yellow flower

    Clue No. 5 explanation

    The medallion is hidden in high grasses among yellow flowers.

    Clue No. 6 (unpublished)

    Required watching is "Leave It To Beaver"

    Gather round to watch family TV classic

    Recalling Beav's famous line to his neighbor

    Helps find our gold and you'll please Mrs. Cleaver

    Clue No. 6 explanation

    The Beav's best-known line, of course, was: "Hey Mr. Wiiiiiiiiiiiiiillllllllson!" "Wilson" is also the title of a soon-to-release movie partially filmed at Ridge Park in Woodbury.

    Clue No. 7 (unpublished)

    Celebrity soccer: news of the year

    Winning Woodbury's nonviolent version

    Of The Games would make Haymitch oh so proud

    Hiding place but no goal scoring is near

    Clue No. 7 explanation

    Woody Harrelson, who played Haymitch in "Hunger Games," came to Woodbury and played soccer with local kids on a break from filming. The medallion is not at the soccer field, though.

    Clue No. 8 (unpublished)

    Thanks to Snowbate, saw him Cheers live

    Received a fine welcome from crowds

    Of locals gathered at Inclave

    In park near where Woody did drive

    Clue No. 8 explanation

    The local filming of "Wilson" brought Woody Harrelson to the Inclave neighborhood twice last year. Actors and the film crew staged at Ridge Park, as filming occurred in a home in the area and as Harrelson drove down a local street.

    Clue No. 9 (unpublished)

    If you are best

    You will head south

    Step to the west

    In foliage rest

    The medallion! Ridge Park destination

    Take Radio Drive to Dakota Street

    Park your bicycle by the tennis courts

    Pick up the rock, start your celebration

    Clue No. 9 explanation

    Go to the parking lot side of Ridge Park at the end of Dakota Street. From a place in Ridge Park, head south and then west, into the weeds.

    Clue No. 10 (unpublished)

    With a child to step with you

    How far from playground by trail?

    One hundred seventy two

    Start—no joke—at the dog poo

    Clue No. 10 explanation

    Your starting point is the doggie-bag station. Take 172 steps down the trail.

    More on Woodbury Days

    The hunt is sponsored by Anchor Bank of Woodbury. The prize is $500, courtesy of the bank.

    Woodbury Days celebrates for the whole month of August, starting with savings at Woodbury area stores and culminating with the city festival—an all-volunteer, nonprofit operation—Aug. 26-28 in Ojibway Park.

