Woodbury's 'golden birthday' baby
Woodwinds' maternity unit was a busy place on Woodbury's golden birthday.
In celebrating Woodbury's 50th anniversary, a baby girl has been named Woodbury's first baby to be born on the city's anniversary day.
Born to the Martin Vieira family, the baby girl was born at 2:04 a.m. March 7 at Woodwinds Health Campus in Woodbury.
The baby girl and her family are invited as special guests for a birthday cake ceremony during the city's "Happy 50th Birthday Woodbury" celebration March 25 at Woodbury's Central Park.