    Woodbury's 'golden birthday' baby

    By Youssef Rddad Today at 6:40 p.m.
    The Martin Vieira family had their baby girl at 2:04 a.m. March 7 at Woodwinds Health Campus. (Submitted photo)

    Woodwinds' maternity unit was a busy place on Woodbury's golden birthday.

    In celebrating Woodbury's 50th anniversary, a baby girl has been named Woodbury's first baby to be born on the city's anniversary day.

    Born to the Martin Vieira family, the baby girl was born at 2:04 a.m. March 7 at Woodwinds Health Campus in Woodbury.

    The baby girl and her family are invited as special guests for a birthday cake ceremony during the city's "Happy 50th Birthday Woodbury" celebration March 25 at Woodbury's Central Park.

