Calendar briefs

Monday, March 6 — Pulled pork barbecue sandwich, baked beans, fresh mixed veggie bar, fruit selection, cookie

Tuesday, March 7 — Cheeseburger or hamburger on whole grain bun, French fries, mixed veggie bar, fruit selection

Wednesday, March 8 — Chicken pita mini pizza, roasted asparagus with cheese, garden fresh salad bar, fruit selection, chocolate pudding

Thursday, March 9 — Cuban sandwich, green beans, fresh mixed veggie bar, Cheddar Sun Chips, fruit selection

Friday, March 10 — Ravioli with marinara sauce, garlic breadstick, spring salad bar, fruit selection

Historic Courthouse to hold Victorian tea

The Washington County Historic Courthouse in Stillwater invites everyone to a Victorian tea from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

The program, "Star-Crossed Lovers: Historic Tales of 'I Do and I Don't,'" will be presented by the Minnesota Historical Society.

Tickets are $40 per person for the five-course meal catered by the Lake Elmo Inn and program.

Reservations are requested. For details, call 651-275-7075 or visit www.co.washington.mn.us/hc. The Historic Courthouse is located at 101 West Pine St. in Stillwater.

Thursday, March 2

Woodbury THRIVES plans new season

Woodbury THRIVES action planning teams will meet to plan for the coming season from 4:15-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Eagle Valley Golf Course banquet room.

All action planning team members are invited to attend as well as anyone interested in making Woodbury a healthy community. Light refreshments will be provided.

If you plan to attend, email info@woodburythrives.org. For details, contact Simi Patnaik, Woodbury THRIVES project manager, at simi.patnaik@gmail.com or Roger Green, leadership team project chair, at rgreen1254@aol.com.

Firefighter training listening sessions

The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Minnesota Board of Firefighter Training & Education is holding two listening sessions to share thoughts on fire service training, now and into the future, in Room 3 at the Inver Grove Heights Community Center, 8055 Barbara Ave.

Sessions are scheduled from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. For details about listening sessions, email Management.Analysis@state.mn.us.

Applebee's collects for Muscular Dystrophy

The two Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Woodbury are taking part in a nationwide fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association that runs through St. Patrick's Day, Friday, March 17. Proceeds from the campaign will support a local child's trip to Camp True Friends, a MDA summer camp in Maple Lake, Minn.

Customers may purchase MDA Shamrock pinups for any amount starting at $1. Each Shamrock will be signed by the customer and displayed at the restaurant.

Applebee's has two locations in Woodbury: 7250 Valley Creek Plaza and 10150 Hudson Road, Suite 164.

Search for Miss Pre-Teen Washington County

Girls ages 9-12 are invited to compete for the title of 2017 Miss Pre-Teen Washington County. For details, visit misspreteenminnesota.com or call 952-432-6758.

'Snakes Alive' at nature center

Reservations are required by Thursday, March 2, for the "Snakes Alive" program at Maplewood Nature Center, which is scheduled from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

Participants will be able to see, touch, hold and even feed program snakes.

Admission is $5 per person.

To register, call the center at 651-249-2170 or visit maplewoodnaturecenter.com. The center is located at 2659 Seventh St. E. in Maplewood.

State hosts Manning Avenue open house

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an open house for residents to learn about the Manning Avenue (aka Highway 95) safety improvement construction projects. The event is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Jerry's Foods Community Room, second floor, 7760 Hargis Parkway.

Visitors will learn about projects which are due to take place 2017-19.

In the spring of 2018, MnDOT is planning construction on Manning Avenue between Bailey Road (aka County Road 18) and 70th St. (aka County Road 22). In addition, MnDOT staff will answer questions about two other construction projects planned on Highway 95 at Valley Creek Road in 2017 and Highway 95 between 70th Street and Highway 61 in 2019.

For details, email denise.workcuff@state.mn.us or call 651-234-7502.

Saturday, March 4

Squire House hosts Talk & Tea

Squire House Gardens, 3390 St. Croix Trail S., Afton, will hold Talk & Tea sessions at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4. The topic is "Beautiful Container Planting."

Squire House owner and landscape designer will lead the discussion; complimentary tea will be served. Sessions are free and reservations are requested at 651-436-8080, info@squirehousegardens.com or squirehousegardens.com.

MN RollerGirls trip

Members of the DPC Community Center in Cottage Grove are invited to see the Minnesota RollerGirls in action Saturday, March 4, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul.

The cost is $47 for DPC members and $53 for nonmembers; Activity No. SR0304. The cost includes ticket and transportation. Concessions are available to buy. The bus will leave the DPC Center at 6:15 p.m.

The Minnesota RollerGirls team is a member of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association comprised of 329 leagues across the country. Skaters are not paid and a portion of the proceeds raised by the league is contributed to local charities.

To register, visit Community Education at cecool.com or call 651-425-6650.

Family Bunny Hop

A Bunny Hop party for families with young children is being held by District 833 Early Childhood Family Education from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4, at the District Program Center, 8400 East Point Douglas Road, Cottage Grove.

Activities designed for infants, toddlers, 2-year-olds and preschools will include puppet shows by Tiny Circus, a bounce house, story time provided by the Washington County Library, and music by The Bazillions. A free book will be given to every child, 5 and younger.

Admission is $10 per family. Register at cecool or pay at the door. For details, call 651-425-6632.

Sunday, March 5

Pancake breakfast

The Knights of Columbus Council 4374 is serving a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 5, at St. Casimir Church, 934 East Geranium Ave. in St. Paul, featuring all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, cheesy potatoes, orange juice, coffee and milk.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for kids, 6-12. Children ages 5 and younger eat free. A family pays $25 and take-out is available.

Library: 3-D Tunnel Books for kids

An Artistry workshop on 3-D Tunnel Books will be held for kids ages 5-11 from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at the R.H. Stafford Library, 8595 Central Park Place in Woodbury. Participants will learn how to take a drawing and transform it into a three-dimensional tunnel. Materials will be provided. Preregistration is required at the library, online at washcolib.org or by calling 651-731-1320.

Monday, March 6

Alzheimer film open to all

"His Neighbor Phil," a film about the effects of Alzheimer's disease on a family and community, will be shown at 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, at St. Therese of Woodbury senior living community, 7555 Bailey Road in Woodbury.

The film, starring well-known film stars, deals with the realities of the disease and focuses attention on the work of caregivers.

Preregistration is requested. For details, call Kay Grobel at 651-209-9110.

After the filming a talk-back session will be held and refreshments served.

Author Chris Pavone to visit

Bestselling author Chris Pavone will give a book talk from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, March 6, at R.H. Stafford Library, Valley Creek Room B, Woodbury. Pavone is the author of "the Accident" and "The Expats."

Potential foster care providers

An orientation meeting for Washington County residents interested in becoming foster care providers will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 6, in Room 16, lower level at Washington County Government Center, 14949 62nd St. N. in Stillwater.

Foster care providers are needed for children and teenagers. Providers are also needed for the respite program.

Preregistration is requested. For details, call 651-430-6455.

Dealing with 'spirited kids'

School District 833 Community Education is offering a workshop on "Strong-willed, Intense, Distractible Kids? Find Solutions for Spirited Kids," from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, in Room A-134 at Cottage Grove Middle School.

Workshop leader Toni Schutta will offer practical coping strategies.

The fee is $15/$10; Activity No. PE2371. To register, visit cecool.com or call 651-425-6600.

QPR suicide prevention class

"Question, Persuade and Refer," a free presentation that covers the three steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicide, will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Gladstone Community Center, 1945 Manton St. in Maplewood.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota sponsors the program which is an emergency response to someone in crisis.

Preregistration is required. For details and to register, contact NAMI at 651-645-2948 or see "classes" at namihelps.org.

Ballet for young kids

The Woodbury Park and Recreation Department is offering ballet classes for kids ages 18 months to 6 years, Mondays, March 6 through April 17 (no class April 10), in Valley Creek Room A at Central Park.

Kids ages 3-6 will meet from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for "Wish Upon a Ballet: Peter Pan." The fees are $69 for residents and $77 for nonresidents; Activity No. 550751-02. Ballet shoes are required and can be purchased on the first day of class for an extra fee.

Children, 18 months to 4 years and accompanied by an adult, will meet from 12:30-1 p.m. for "Dance With Me: Peter Pan." Participants will dance and sing using musical instruments, scarves and parachutes. Fees are $46 for residents and $52 for nonresidents; Activity No. 550759-02.

For details and to register, visit call 651-714-3583.

Tuesday, March 7

Library: Quilting 101

The basics of quilting will be taught from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the R.H. Stafford Library in Woodbury.

Preregistration is requested at 651-731-1320 or online at washcolib.org.

Wednesday, March 8

Bingo every Wednesday

The Solanus Casey Council 1632 Stillwater Knights of Columbus sponsor bingo every Wednesday (except Ash Wednesday, March 1) at 1910 Greeley St. in Stillwater.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with bingo from 7-9 p.m.; must be 18 years old to play. Concessions are available.

Everyone is welcome to attend. For details, call 651-430-3274.

Thursday, March 9

Art group welcomes newcomers

Artists of Woodbury, a regional arts organization, invites area artists, art supporters and enthusiasts to its Thursday, March 9, meeting at Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Road in Woodbury. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Newcomers are welcome to bring a piece of art to show and discuss. For details, visit ArtistsofWoodburyMN.org.

Seven members of the group have work on exhibit at the R.H. Stafford Library in Woodbury through March. The exhibit includes photography, oils, watercolors, acrylics, stone, sculpture and fiber art plus some pieces in honor of Woodbury's 50th birthday, which is being celebrated throughout the year.

Guided fitness hike

The Washington County Parks Department is sponsoring guided fitness hikes from 9-10 a.m. Thursdays throughout the year at Lake Elmo Park Reserve, 1515 Keats Ave. N., Lake Elmo. The next hike is scheduled March 9. Participants will meet at the park's Nordic Center.

Hikes are designed for those 13 and older; minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The program is free; parking is $7 per day or $30 annually.

For details, visit www.co.washington.mn.us/parks.

DFL East Metro Senior Caucus

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput will be the featured speaker at the 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9 meeting of the DFL East Metro Senior Caucus, at Sgt. Pepper's Bar and Grill, 930 Helena Ave. N. in Oakdale.

All are welcome to attend. Participants buy their own lunch and are eligible for a door prize.

Live music at Central Park

The traditional jazz band, "Lazy Does It," will perform in concert at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 9, at the Central Park Amphitheater, 8595 Central Park Place in Woodbury.

The show is free and family friendly.

Friday, March 10

Woodbury woman in musical

Elizabeth Stephenson, originally from Woodbury, will portray Billie Bendix in the musical, "Nice Work If You Can Get It," March 10-12, at The O'Shaughnessy, St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Ave. in St. Paul.

The show, featuring songs by George and Ira Gershwin, costs $17 for general admission and $7 for students.

For details and to reserve tickets, call The O'Shaughnessy box office at 651-690-6700.

Saturday, March 11

Woodbury Royal Family luau

The Woodbury Ambassadors Royal Family is holding its annual fundraising luau-themed event from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Peace of Mind Early Education Center, 9025 Tamarack Road in Woodbury.

Activities will include entertainment from Woodbury royalty, a limbo contest, dancing, a silent auction and a bake sale.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids and royalty. The price includes a pulled pork sandwich, chips and a beverage. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Papier Mache Day for kids

Kids ages 5-12 are invited to Papier Mache Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Evergreen West Park building. Participants are asked to bring a lunch and drink and dress for a messy event.

The fee is $68 for residents and $76 for nonresidents; Activity No. 550757-04.

For details and to register, visit call 651-714-3583.

New-Park Lions to hold spring benefit

The New-Park Lions Club is holding its seventh annual Spring Into Action fundraiser from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Park Place Sports Bar & Grill, 200 Broadway Ave. in St. Paul Park.

Activities will include meat and gun raffles, tip-boards and a silent auction.

To donate items for the auction, contact kellimickelson@hotmail.com.

Art show reception

Squire House Gardens in Afton is holding an art exhibit featuring six local Minnesota artists at its annual spring show, "Life Here." The show runs from March 11-26 and will include the work of Derk Hansen and Richard Meacock, both of Afton; Kristin Grevich of Medina; Ruth Johnson and Jeanne Long of Minneapolis; and Mary Jo Van Dell of Stillwater. Shown is "Landing Blue bird," a watercolor painting by Long.

The public is invited to meet artists from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 11; refreshments will be available.

Squire House Gardens is located at 3390 St. Croix Trail S. For details, visit squirehousegardens.com or call 651-436-8080.

Saturday, March 18

Garden U set in Hudson

The St. Croix Valley Master Gardeners Association will hold its annual Garden U Saturday, March 18, at Hudson House Hotel, 1616 Crestview Drive in Hudson, Wis., off Interstate 94 at Carmichael Road, exit 2.

On-site registration starts at 8:30 a.m. The $30 fee includes admission, lunch, speakers, vendor booths and door prizes. To preregister, mail a check payable to SCVMGA, to Barrette-SCVMGA, 1358 County Road V, Houlton, Wis., 54082. For details, call 715-549-6438 or stcroixvlymga@pressenter.com.

Maplewood Nature Center: Sap into Syrup

Families are invited to learn about making maple syrup from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Maplewood Nature Center, 2659 Seventh St. E. in Maplewood.

The fee is $5 per child and must be prepaid by March 16. To register, visit maplewoodnaturecenter.com and click on the "Register Online Go" button or call 651-249-2170.

Saturday, March 25

Heritage Fair to celebrate Woodbury

The Woodbury Community Foundation will hold a Heritage Fair from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Central Park, as part of the city's 50th Anniversary celebration.

Everyone is invited to learn more about the history of Woodbury and stay for food, music and games for the whole family.