    Woodbury Lions seek nominations

    By Woodbury Bulletin Staff Today at 7:39 a.m.

    The Woodbury Lions Club is seeking nominations for the Dick Stafford Community Leadership Award. The nominee must have:

    • Impacted Woodbury through any or all of the following: volunteer activities or partnerships/collaborations, influence or participation in fundraising efforts and leadership to projects that positively influence the community

    • Performed acts of exceptional importance that have future benefits to the city, making it possible for the community to grow and prosper

    • Demonstrated a strong personal commitment to organizations in the community that work to improve the lives of others and

    • Be of outstanding character and be respected in the community.

    The recipient will choose a Woodbury non-profit organization to receive $1,000 in their name from the Woodbury Lions Club.

    For details, email info@woodburylions.org.

