Woodbury Lions seek nominations
The Woodbury Lions Club is seeking nominations for the Dick Stafford Community Leadership Award. The nominee must have:
• Impacted Woodbury through any or all of the following: volunteer activities or partnerships/collaborations, influence or participation in fundraising efforts and leadership to projects that positively influence the community
• Performed acts of exceptional importance that have future benefits to the city, making it possible for the community to grow and prosper
• Demonstrated a strong personal commitment to organizations in the community that work to improve the lives of others and
• Be of outstanding character and be respected in the community.
The recipient will choose a Woodbury non-profit organization to receive $1,000 in their name from the Woodbury Lions Club.
For details, email info@woodburylions.org.