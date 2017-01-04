Carrie Frost planned the event from 4-8 p.m. at Lunds Byerlys, and Don Place, Clint Gridley, Jim Currell, Kevin Hagan, Bruce Nettleton, Mark Hargis, Paul Alsides, Mathias Baden, Jerry Degerness and Aaron Erhardt donned the aprons to spread good cheer and raise money for another nonprofit organization.

The Woodbury Lions are the local branch of Lions Club International (LCI), the world's largest service club. Causes of LCI include disaster relief, community and environment, health, international relations, children and youth, hunger, sight and hearing, among many other programs.

Projects of the local club include Recycle for Sight, Peace Posters, the citywide garage sale, scholarships for local students, support for helper dogs and the Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf, and more.

For more information, go toe-clubhouse.org/sites/woodburymn.