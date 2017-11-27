The English teacher is trying to keep the swimming pool in the middle of the stage clean. Which means, no shoes. After all, who wants to act while standing in dirty water?

"One more time," she says, addressing the cast at a recent rehearsal. "Can we stay in the pool with our shoes on?"

"No!" replies the cast.

The pool is central to "Metamorphoses," Mary Zimmerman's acclaimed retelling of Ovid's classic 15-volume tale of transformation. Losing the pool would be like "Phantom of the Opera" without the chandelier.

"There's a shallow end and a deep end," Caponigri said.

The usual suspects in Greek Mythology are here — Zeus, Aphrodite, Morpheus, Hades, Apollo. But Zimmerman's interpretation derives much of its power from the contemporary themes that are woven into the myths.

"I walk onstage whistling the Beatles and I tell the story of how I wanted to borrow my dad's car," said Park junior Joshua Lester, who plays the dual roles of Hermes and Phaeton.

"We have some very cerebral actors so we wanted to give them some text that was a little more difficult," Caponigri said.

Caponigri said she wants to diverge from the "standing around and talking" that many associate with classical Greek theater. She promises plenty of action. Some actors will play birds, others, storm waves. Park student Marisa Schwab, who plays Hunger, rides piggyback on another actor.

Speaking of water, those in the first three rows may want to wear a poncho. Precipitation is predicted.

If you go:

"Metamorphoses" runs 7 p.m. Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 2 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets are available online and at the door and are $7 for adults and $6 for students and seniors. For more information, visit www.parkwolfpack.org/theater