'In This Place' in the The Phipps Galleries

The focus of "In This Place" is on the lands of the Qur'an, the Torah and the Bible, from ancient times to the present, and on the multiplicity of ways people experience these places as holy. The artists come from three religious traditions: Al-Mansour is Muslim, Armington is Christian and Horwitz is Jewish.

Al-Mansour's installation, "Mihrab," is a spiritual portrait of a Muslim woman. It includes a prayer niche inspired by mosque architecture and a screen-printed prayer rug on the floor. Armington's mixed media paintings create a "mythic geography" in 2-D and 3-D that infuses places in the Middle East with qualities from literature, religious texts, childhood stories, media and lived experience. Sylvia Horwitz's sepia-toned photographs reflect her time in the wilderness of the Negev desert, the Dead Sea and places that reverberate with biblical history. Her images of Jerusalem's Old City capture the rituals of daily life in both Jewish and Muslim quarters.

Galleries hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, as well as one hour before and through intermission of all performances in The Phipps theaters. The center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23.